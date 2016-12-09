Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 9 TelForceOne SA
* Kaps Investment sp. z o.o. (Kaps Investment) announces squeeze-out for 727,631 shares representing 8.88 pct stake in the company at 3.10 zlotys per share
* In tender offer Kaps Investment raised its stake in TelForceOne to 89.90 pct and together with Sebastian Sawicki holds 91.12 pct in the company
* Following announcement of squeeze-out the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) suspended trading of TelForceOne shares as of Dec. 9
Source text: bit.ly/2h3RoJ0; bit.ly/2haeD1k
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)