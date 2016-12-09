Dec 9 Waystream Holding AB (publ) :

* Says has received three new orders with a total order value of 8 million - 10 million Swedish crowns ($872,533.73 - $1.09 million) via its partner NetNordic

* Deliveries are due in December 2016 and the rest in 2017

