BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
Dec 9 Amhult 2 AB :
* Says rights issue amounting to about 55 million Swedish crowns ($5.99 million) was oversubscribed by 28.6 pct
* Issue costs are estimated at 0.9 million crowns
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS