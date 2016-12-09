Dec 9 A1M Pharma AB :

* Announces that the active substance in the company's candidate drug ROSGard shows a strong renal protective effect in connection with radiation therapy (PRRT) in a short-term preclinical study with an animal model

* Results of the effect 6 months after treatment are expected by the end of Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2hbcBhL

(Gdynia Newsroom)