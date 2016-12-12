UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Safilo :
* Says renews license agreement with Christian Dior for the design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of the Dior and Dior Homme collections of sunglasses and optical frames
* The renewal period extends until December 31, 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2gQ9wmM
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources