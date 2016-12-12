Dec 12 Cemex SAB de CV :
* Said on Friday received a subpoena from United States
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking information to
determine whether there have been any violations of the US
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
* Says subpoena is related to irregularities reported by
CEMEX regarding new cement plant being built by CEMEX Colombia
* Says at this point is unable to predict the duration,
scope, or outcome of the SEC investigation or any other
investigation that may arise
* Says does not expect this matter to have a material
adverse impact on its consolidated results of operations,
liquidity or financial position
