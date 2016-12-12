Dec 12 Cemex SAB de CV :

* Said on Friday received a subpoena from United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking information to determine whether there have been any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

* Says subpoena is related to irregularities reported by CEMEX regarding new cement plant being built by CEMEX Colombia

* Says at this point is unable to predict the duration, scope, or outcome of the SEC investigation or any other investigation that may arise

* Says does not expect this matter to have a material adverse impact on its consolidated results of operations, liquidity or financial position

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)