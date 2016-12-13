Dec 13 Agora SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an annex to trilateral agreement regarding employment reduction, dated Oct. 11, between Agora SA, trade unions and Agora's Council of Employees

* Agreed to sign a letter of intent between the company and trade unions concerning the intention of both sides to work out rules of voluntary redundancies in "Gazeta Wyborcza", in case there is a need to reduce employment in "Gazeta Wyborcza" in 2017

* In accordance with the annex, the number of people affected by group layoffs will grow to no more than 190 people from about 135

* The total costs related to the reduction of employment have been estimated at c. 7.4 million zlotys ($1.77 million) and will impact the company's and group's Q4 financial results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.1810 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)