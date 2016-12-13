Dec 13 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Monday that it has set up a new wholly-owned unit, Miss Domain Sp. z o.o.

* The new unit's capital has been created through a transfer of three properties of the total market value of 34.7 million zlotys ($8.29 million) via contribution in kind

($1 = 4.1857 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)