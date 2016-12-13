Dec 13 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Monday it reached an agreement with Grupo ROSP to sell real estate assets in Troia for total amount of 50 million euros ($53.18 million)

* The deal will be signed once all the contractual conditions are met

Source text: bit.ly/2hoMwvE

($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)