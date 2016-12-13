BRIEF-HBM Healthcare: Two IPOs from HBM portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
LONDON Dec 13 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European shares head for steady open
** Asian shares flat, focus on Fed
** Asahi to buy InBev's E.European beer brands - Report (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
* Appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as an additional director of the company in a non-executive capacity with immediate effect. Source text: http://bit.ly/2jaypOU Further company coverage:
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer