Dec 13 Eurocent SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement with shareholder of Raven 2 Sp. z o.o. for acquisition of 100 pct stake in Raven 2 for 55,000 zlotys ($13,149.72)

($1 = 4.1826 zlotys)