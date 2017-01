Dec 13 Centrica Plc

* Centrica says has signed five-year agreement with Japanese utility JERA to purchase up to 6 LNG cargoes per year

* Agreement will start in April 2019

* Centrica to purchase the LNG cargoes at the Isle of Grain terminal in Britain and work with Jera to optimise the volume

* Agreement follows an MoU earlier this year between the two companies to collaborate in the LNG business