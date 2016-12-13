UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 13 Arcelik AS :
* The final approval for the incentive application, which unit Arctic had made for the establishment of a new factory to produce 2 million units / year capacity washing machines in Romania, reached Arctic
* The state aid of up to RON 162.5 million (up to about EUR 36.1 million on the current exchange rate) has been allocated to the project
* The first phase of the total investment of RON 471 million (about EUR 104.5 million with the current exchange rate) will be completed at the end of Q1 of 2018
* The investment project will be fully completed in September 2019 as stated in announcement dated August 3, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources