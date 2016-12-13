BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 13MolMed SpA :
* Said on Monday that European Commission has awarded a 5.9 million euro ($6.27 million) grant to the project called EURE-CART, of which MolMed is coordinator
* The grant will partially cover R&D expenses of the project over a 48-month period
* MolMed will receive 2.0 million euros out of the total amount granted and will coordinate the project conducted in consortium of nine different partners from six EU countries
* Said main expected impact of EURE-CART is the establishment of CAR T-cell therapy as the ultimate personalised therapy, capable of defeating neoplastic diseases
