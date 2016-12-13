BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
Dec 13 Toleranzia AB :
* Said on Monday, exercised 90,814 warrants of TO 1 series, representing about 3.3 percent
* Raised about 0.7 million Swedish crowns ($76,528) before costs of about 35,000 crowns
Source text: bit.ly/2gv7OpG
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1470 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.