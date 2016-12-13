BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
Dec 13 (Reuters) -
** Rosbank lowers coupon benchmark rate for 5 billion rouble ($81.97 million) bonds to 9.70-9.85 pct per annum from 9.80-9.95 pct per annum
** Benchmark yield rate is 9.94-10.09 pct per annum
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 60.9970 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1