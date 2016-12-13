Dec 13 (Reuters) -

** Rosbank lowers coupon benchmark rate for 5 billion rouble ($81.97 million) bonds to 9.70-9.85 pct per annum from 9.80-9.95 pct per annum

** Benchmark yield rate is 9.94-10.09 pct per annum

($1 = 60.9970 roubles)