Dec 13 Genesis IT AB :

* Genesis IT and Max Garden have signed a framework agreement for the business system iFenix

* The agreement is for 5 years and is estimated to be worth about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.28 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2gweDr8

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.1555 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)