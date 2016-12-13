Dec 13 (Reuters) -

** Rosbank is placing two bond issues for a total value of 10 billion roubles ($164.16 million), final coupon benchmark rate has been set at 9.80 pct per annum, according to materials for investors

** The bank has been conducting book building for ten-year BO-11 series bonds and later offered one more issue, BO-12 series, on the same terms

** Initial coupon benchmark rate was 9.80-9.95 percent per annum

($1 = 60.9162 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)