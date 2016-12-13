MOSCOW Dec 13 Russian steel producer NLMK
:
* Billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold a 1.5 percent stake in
the company for $17.01 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR);
* Lisin's Fletcher Group Holdings sold 90 million ordinary
shares (9 million GDRs) for $153.1 million;
* Deal bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Friday it had
completed an offering of 90 million ordinary shares in the form
of shares and GDRs in NLMK;
* Two financial market sources told Reuters the deal was
done at a price of $17.35 per GDR.
