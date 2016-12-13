BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA:
* Acquisition of technology will let unit sell EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engines both within Japan, overseas
* Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, acquires Subaru Industrial Power Products
* Fuji Heavy Industries is ceasing production and sale of multi-purpose engines, etc. at end of September 2017
* YMUS will continue after-sales service for Fuji Heavy Industries' multi-purpose engine business in North America
* Fuji Heavy Industries will transfer to Yamaha Motor Powered Products EH65, EH72, and EH65V of EH Series V-Twin Overhead Valve multi-purpose engine range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.