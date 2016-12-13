BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 13 Monsanto Co :
* Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer
* About 99 pct of all votes cast were voted in favor of merger
* Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger
* Close of transaction expected by end of 2017
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.