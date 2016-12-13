Dec 13 Monsanto Co :

* Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer

* About 99 pct of all votes cast were voted in favor of merger

* Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger

* Close of transaction expected by end of 2017