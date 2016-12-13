Dec 13 Qazaq Banki AO :

* Says it has placed 3,200,000 ordinary shares for a total amount of 3.2 billion tenge ($9.66 million) raising its share capital to 33.3 billion tenge

* The bank's own capital has been respectively raised to 39 billion tenge

($1 = 331.1700 tenge)