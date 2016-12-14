UPDATE 5-Johnson & Johnson refills drug cabinet with $30 bln Actelion deal
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)
Dec 13 Actelion Ltd
* Actelion - Actelion is engaged in discussions with another party regarding a possible strategic transaction
* Actelion update on strategic transaction discussions
* Actelion - Confirms that J&J has withdrawn from the discussions
* Actelion - There can be no certainty at this point that any transaction will result
Source text - bit.ly/2hjNQCj
Further company coverage:
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years