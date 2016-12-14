Dec 13 Actelion Ltd

* Actelion - Actelion is engaged in discussions with another party regarding a possible strategic transaction

* Actelion update on strategic transaction discussions

* Actelion - Confirms that J&J has withdrawn from the discussions

* Actelion - There can be no certainty at this point that any transaction will result

