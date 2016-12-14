Dec 14 StrongPoint ASA :

* Said on Tuesday expects Q4 EBITDA-result to be close to 50 pct higher than last year, sees FY EBITDA to be 20 pct higher than last year

* Said cash flow from operations has continued to be strong, and StrongPoint expects to be debt free by end of this year

* Board propose extraordinary dividend of 1.00 Norwegian crown per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)