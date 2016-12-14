Dec 14 TXM SA IPO-TXM.WA:

* Sets the issue price of its shares in IPO for 5 zlotys ($1.20) per share what values the IPO at up to 20 million zlotys gross

* The final number of shares offered in IPO is 4 million of which 3.6 million to be offered in institutional investors' tranche

* Previously informed that the maximum price in its IPO was set at 6.2 zloty per share

