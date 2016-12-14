Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 14 SONAECOM SGPS SA :
* Its unit, Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology SGPS SA (Sonae IM), completes the acquisition of stake in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco SA and its unit ES Tech Ventures SGPS SA
* Stake in funds ESV I+I, ESVII and ESV III gives Sonae IM relevant and indirect stakes in tech companies Outsystems and Feedzai
Source text: bit.ly/2gZ4fcv
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)