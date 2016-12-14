Dec 14 SONAECOM SGPS SA :

* Its unit, Sonae Investment Management - Software and Technology SGPS SA (Sonae IM), completes the acquisition of stake in three venture capital funds from Novo Banco SA and its unit ES Tech Ventures SGPS SA

* Stake in funds ESV I+I, ESVII and ESV III gives Sonae IM relevant and indirect stakes in tech companies Outsystems and Feedzai

