Dec 14 Neustar Inc
* Terms of agreement were unanimously approved by neustar's
board of directors
* Neustar to be acquired for $33.50 per share in cash by
group led by golden gate capital
* Neustar inc - transaction valued at approximately $2.9
billion
* Neustar inc - transaction includes debt to be refinanced
* Under terms of agreement, company may solicit alternative
proposals from third parties for 30 days.
* Neustar inc says an affiliate of gic will also invest in
neustar and will become a minority owner of company following
closing of transaction
