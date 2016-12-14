Dec 14 Neustar Inc

* Terms of agreement were unanimously approved by neustar's board of directors

* Neustar to be acquired for $33.50 per share in cash by group led by golden gate capital

* Neustar to be acquired for $33.50 per share in cash by group led by golden gate capital

* Neustar inc - transaction valued at approximately $2.9 billion

* Neustar inc - transaction includes debt to be refinanced

* Under terms of agreement, company may solicit alternative proposals from third parties for 30 days.

* Neustar inc says an affiliate of gic will also invest in neustar and will become a minority owner of company following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: