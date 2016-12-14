Dec 14 CD Projekt SA

* Four projects by CD Projekt and one by GOG.com will receive around 30 million zlotys ($7.19 million) in subsidies

* The subsidies have been granted under the GameINN program organised by Poland's National Centre for Research and Development

* Among other companies which will receive subsidies are also Bloober Team SA, CI Games SA, Farm 51 Group SA and Vivid Games SA

