BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
Dec 14 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
* James Risoleo will succeed Walter as president, Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1, 2017
* W. Edward Walter, president and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts, to step down at year-end 2016
* Risoleo will also be appointed to company's board of directors
* Risoleo will also be appointed to company's board of directors
* Walter will remain with Host Hotels through January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profits that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.