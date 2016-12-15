BRIEF-MSC Group enters agreement to acquire Empir Solutions AB
* Said on Tuesday had entered into binding agreement for acquisition of all 1,130 shares in Empir Solutions AB
Dec 15 OBDUCAT AB :
* Said on Wednesday is to establish subsidiary in Hong Kong, Obducat Asia Ltd
* Obducat Asia to be co's hub for future operations in Asia
