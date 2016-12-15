Dec 15 Getin Noble Bank SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its CEO, Krzysztof Rosinski, resigns as of Jan. 9, 2017, due to personal reasons

* Artur Klimczak, current deputy CEO, to become CEO as of Jan. 10, subject to prior approval from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority

* Rosinski will become the bank's deputy CEO as of Jan. 10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)