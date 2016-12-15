(Adds details)

Dec 15 Food retailer ICA Gruppen said on Thursday it expects to grow faster than the market in Sweden next year with stable margins while it will also increase its investment budget.

* ICA CFO Sven Lindskog says ICA Sweden is growing faster than the market, and believes will continue to do that with stable margins

* In Q3 ICA'a EBIT margin was 5.4 pct. ICA's margin target is 4.5 pct

* CFO says ICA can also continue to grow faster than the market in the Baltics, and expects to improve margins

* Says sees growth in Baltic market in 2017 3.0-3.5 percent of which price inflation represents 2.0-2.5 percent

* CFO says also sees improved margins for Apotek Hjartat

* Says in statement will expand its capex budget from SEK 2.5 billion in 2016 to 3.5 billion ($377 million) in 2017

* On top of the previously communicated sale of the Norwegian property portfolio, during the spring of 2017 ICA will sell additional properties to a joint venture, which is expected to generate approximately SEK 800 million

* Says number of new store establishments in 2017 is expected to be slightly lower than in 2016

* ICA Sweden plans to open 10 to 15 new stores in 2017, compared with a total of 17 in 2016.

* Says Rimi Baltic plans to open ten new stores in 2017, compared with a total of 15 in the current year, while Apotek Hjartat plans to open a total of 14 new pharmacies in 2017, compared with 11 this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2807 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos; Editing by Daniel Dickson and Niklas Pollard)