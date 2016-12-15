BRIEF-Lonza posts a 24 pct increase in FY core EBIT to 651 mln Swiss francs
* FY strong sales growth of 8.7 pct to 4.13 billion Swiss francs ($4.12 billion)
Dec 15 Selvita SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment loan agreement up to 5.6 million zlotys ($1.32 million) with PKO BP
* The loan is to be used to finance partially the purchase of a property in Krakow, Poland
* The loan is due by Dec. 12, 2023
($1 = 4.2379 zlotys)
* Novartis says initiating share buyback of up to usd 5.0 billion in 2017 under existing shareholder authority, reinforcing confidence in growth prospects
* First patient treated in in study no. 992 - the next clinical phase III study of IgG Next Generation in the indication Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)