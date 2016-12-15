UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Yazicilar Holding :
* Says unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding, SEEF Foods and Koninklijke Bunge signs an agreement for Ana Gda Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi Ticaret shares
* According to the agreement Anadolu Endüstri Holding will sells its 55.25 percent shares, and SEEF Foods its 44.75 percent shares in Ana Gda to Koninklijke Bunge
* Its expected the share transaction completed in the Q1 of 2017
* The value of Ana Gida counted as 172.5 million lira ($48.92 million) and the final sale will be determined as result of year-end cash, debt and working capital corrections
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources