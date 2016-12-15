Dec 15 Yazicilar Holding :

* Says unit Anadolu Endüstri Holding, SEEF Foods and Koninklijke Bunge signs an agreement for Ana Gda Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi Ticaret shares

* According to the agreement Anadolu Endüstri Holding will sells its 55.25 percent shares, and SEEF Foods its 44.75 percent shares in Ana Gda to Koninklijke Bunge

* Its expected the share transaction completed in the Q1 of 2017

* The value of Ana Gida counted as 172.5 million lira ($48.92 million) and the final sale will be determined as result of year-end cash, debt and working capital corrections

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.5265 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)