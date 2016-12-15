Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's Petropavlovsk says:
* Outlines the results of previously announced Impact Assessment at Pioneer's Andreevskaya deposit;
* Due to adverse weather throughout the Amur region in November, the company suspended operations in order to safely assess the impact at Andreevskaya East;
* Expects the Andreevskaya East pit to return to full scale, high grade, non-refractory mining before year end;
* Petropavlovsk's 2016 production is now expected to be between 415,000 and 430,000 troy gold ounces at a preliminary total cash cost of $700 per ounce;
* The company previously expected its 2016 production to be in line with the lower end of 460,000-500,000 ounces;
* The reduction is largely due to the mining disruptions experienced at Pioneer, the company's largest mine;
* The company's mines at Albyn, Malomir and Pokrovskiy all show robust rock stability and open pit mining remains on schedule;
* Pioneer and Malomir underground projects continue to progress well, with first production on schedule for H2 2017;
* Development of the Pressure Oxidation Plant ("POX Hub") remains on schedule for commissioning by the end of 2018, with first refractory ore production by the beginning of 2019;
* Furthermore, Petropavlovsk will provide an update on the previously announced potential transactions by close of business Dec. 16. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)
SYDNEY, Jan 25 BHP Billiton was on track to meet its iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2017 after reporting a strong second quarter for its most profitable business on Wednesday.