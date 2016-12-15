BRIEF-L'attrait unit to buy properties
* Says its unit to buy three properties that including plots of land and building located in Japan on Jan. 31, with undisclosed price
(Corrects period and specifies revenue in last year's comparison in a story from Dec. 14.)
Dec 15 Mittel SpA :
* FY net loss 4.5 million euros ($4.72 million) versus loss 22.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net revenue negative 0.3 million euros versus positive 17.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9526 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit to buy three properties that including plots of land and building located in Japan on Jan. 31, with undisclosed price
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018