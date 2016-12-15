Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 52.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations
Dec 15 Tinc Comm VA :
* First phase of the public offering in the framework of the capital increase has been completed successfully with 85.86 pct subscription to new shares
* Launch of accelerated private placement of scrips on 15 December 2016 to institutional investors
* Issues 5,854,183 new shares
* New shares in framework of a capital increase in cash with non-statutory preferential rights for a maximum amount of 76,704,547.50 euros ($80.52 million)
* Issue price was set at 11.25 euros per new share
* Issue date of new shares is December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9527 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says is on track to meet fully-loaded capital target of over 11 percent by 2018
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season on Wednesday with a 4 percent rise in its 2016 net profit from a year earlier, above analysts' forecasts and helped by strong business in its key Brazilian market.