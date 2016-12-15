PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Wizz Air Holdings Plc
* CEO says expects fleet to expand to about 100 planes from 74 now within 18-20 months
* To launch flights to Sarajevo, Podgorica, Tirana, Pristina and Skopje in April 2017
* Wizz Air to be compensated by Hungarian government for any losses made on new routes under public procurement framework agreed with EU Commission
* Financing framework agreed with Hungarian government to last four years
* Expects about 17 percent increase in passenger numbers in 2017 -CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.