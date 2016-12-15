Dec 15 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* CEO says expects fleet to expand to about 100 planes from 74 now within 18-20 months

* To launch flights to Sarajevo, Podgorica, Tirana, Pristina and Skopje in April 2017

* Wizz Air to be compensated by Hungarian government for any losses made on new routes under public procurement framework agreed with EU Commission

* Financing framework agreed with Hungarian government to last four years

* Expects about 17 percent increase in passenger numbers in 2017 -CEO