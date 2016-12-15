PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Tesoro
* Tesoro announces intention to offer $1.6 billion in senior notes
* Tesoro Corp says proposing to offer in an unregistered offering $1.6 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 and senior notes due 2026
* Tesoro says Intends to use combination of net proceeds from offering, cash on hand, borrowings to fund western refining deal
* Tesoro says Intends to use combination of net proceeds from offering of notes, among others, to fund cash consideration of Western Refining deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors