GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks creep to 3-month highs, dollar drifts
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking
National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) informs investors that, following relevant resolution of its Board of Directors and in accordance with the Commitments stemming from NBG's updated Restructuring Plan, as this was approved by the European Commission on December 4th 2015, it has proceeded to repayment of the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) amounting to €2,029.2m which it had issued in December 2015 and were held by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), following previous relevant approval by the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) of the European Central Bank in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework. It is noted that, following the repayment of the CoCos, the Group's capital adequacy ratio remains at high levels (CET1 16.9%) in relation to the stipulated supervisory limits confirming the Bank's strong capital base.
COLOMBO, Jan 25 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as dollar demand from importers outpaced sluggish greenback sales by exporters, while the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate by 10 cents to a record low of 150.25 per dollar, dealers said.
DUBAI, Jan 25 A better-than-expected result for Egypt in its international bond sale may boost its stock market on Wednesday, while there are few fresh factors to move equities in the Gulf.