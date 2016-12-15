PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Nucor Corp
* Nucor Corp Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.35
* Nucor Corp says Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nucor Corp - expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp - Nucor expects Q4 results to be in range of $0.30 to $0.35 per diluted share
* Nucor Corp says expected decline in earnings in Q4 of 2016 compared to Q3 of 2016 is primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment
* Nucor says Trade cases initiated by U.S. steel industry targeting product groups having positive impact;steel imports down about 19% this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors