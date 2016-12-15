PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Centrica Plc
* Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) says to launch consultation on its application to reduce the minimum capacity at its Rough gas storage site and additional space for the 2017/2018 storage year
* CSL says the primary aim of the consultation is to ensure CSL is not required to sell more storage services than Rough can physically deliver.
* Market participant submissions on the consultation must be received by Jan. 27
CSL will provide the market and Ofgem with specific information about Rough's expected capabilities on or before Feb. 28, 2017
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)