Dec 15 Centrica Plc

* Centrica Storage Limited (CSL) says to launch consultation on its application to reduce the minimum capacity at its Rough gas storage site and additional space for the 2017/2018 storage year

* CSL says the primary aim of the consultation is to ensure CSL is not required to sell more storage services than Rough can physically deliver.

* Market participant submissions on the consultation must be received by Jan. 27

* CSL will provide the market and Ofgem with specific information about Rough's expected capabilities on or before Feb. 28, 2017