Dec 15 Miris Holding AB (publ) :

* Rights issue, for which the subscription period ended on December 9, 2016, was subscribed to 108%

* Receives proceeds of about 33.1 million Swedish crowns ($3.53 million) before issue costs

Source text: bit.ly/2gP7wxk

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.3790 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)