Dec 15 (Reuters) -
** Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) will form within seven
days a register of obligations of Tatfondbank to
depositors, payments to whom may amount more than 57 billion
roubles ($921.24 million)
** According to official statement of Tatfondbank as of
October 1, total amount of deposits of individuals in bank,
including individual entrepreneurs amounted to 77 billion
roubles
** "Out of this amount DIA commitments for payment of
insurance compensation at this date amounted to 57.6 billion
roubles. Final volume and structure of deposits will be set as
part of formation of register of bank's liabilities to
depositors by temporary administration", DIA told Reuters
** The registry will be formed within seven days from the
date of the insured event
($1 = 61.8730 roubles)
(Reported by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)