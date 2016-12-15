Dec 15 (Reuters) -

** Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) will form within seven days a register of obligations of Tatfondbank to depositors, payments to whom may amount more than 57 billion roubles ($921.24 million)

** According to official statement of Tatfondbank as of October 1, total amount of deposits of individuals in bank, including individual entrepreneurs amounted to 77 billion roubles

** "Out of this amount DIA commitments for payment of insurance compensation at this date amounted to 57.6 billion roubles. Final volume and structure of deposits will be set as part of formation of register of bank's liabilities to depositors by temporary administration", DIA told Reuters

** The registry will be formed within seven days from the date of the insured event ($1 = 61.8730 roubles) (Reported by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)