Dec 15 MediRox AB :

* Ahead Global Investment Ltd publishes final results of mandatory offer on MediRox AB (publ), delisting of company initiated

* After the acceptance period on December 12, 2016 Ahead Global holds, together with shares Ahead Global held before announcement of mandatory offer and shares acquired outside the market, a total of 5,618,741 shares in MediRox corresponding to a total of 94.7 percent of share capital and 95.9 percent of votes in MediRox

* MediRox has decided to delist from AktieTorget

Source text: bit.ly/2gNzWcK

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)