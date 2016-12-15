BRIEF-Natco Pharma says FDA finds 6 observations in inspection of co's Kothur unit
* Says Natco updates on USFDA inspection at its Kothur formulation facility
Dec 15 MediRox AB :
* Ahead Global Investment Ltd publishes final results of mandatory offer on MediRox AB (publ), delisting of company initiated
* After the acceptance period on December 12, 2016 Ahead Global holds, together with shares Ahead Global held before announcement of mandatory offer and shares acquired outside the market, a total of 5,618,741 shares in MediRox corresponding to a total of 94.7 percent of share capital and 95.9 percent of votes in MediRox
* MediRox has decided to delist from AktieTorget
