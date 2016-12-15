Dec 15 Polish lender mBank :
* Poland's financial regulator KNF has imposed an additional
capital requirement on Polish mBank group related to
its portfolio of foreign currency loans for households, the bank
said late on Thursday.
* The regulator requires the bank to keep an additional
capital requirement for covering the risk related to the foreign
currency mortgage loans for households at 3.25 percentage points
for total capital ratio.
* In addition, for Tier 1 capital ratio and CET1 capital
ratio the additional capital requirement amounts to 2.44 p.p.
and 1.82 p.p. respectively.
* mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank by assets, is the
Polish unit of the German bank Commerzbank.
* The regulator's decision follows central bank's
recommendation to impose additional requirements on lenders with
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolios to encourage them
to get rid of this toxic assets, by offering clients a
conversion into zlotys at favourable terms.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)