* Said on Thursday issued 30 million euros ($31.3 million) Additional Tier 1 capital

* Said the instrument is perpetual with a non-call period of 6.5 years and has a coupon of 8.625 pct

* Credit Suisse acted as sole structuring advisor and book runner on transaction

($1 = 0.9582 euros)