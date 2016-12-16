Dec 16 Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Thursday Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee's (RAC) unanimous approval of UCART123 Phase 1 study protocols in AML and BPDCN

* Expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with FDA by the end of 2016

* Pending FDA clearance, plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials in the H1 of 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)