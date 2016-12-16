BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Dec 16 Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Thursday Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee's (RAC) unanimous approval of UCART123 Phase 1 study protocols in AML and BPDCN
* Expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with FDA by the end of 2016
* Pending FDA clearance, plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials in the H1 of 2017
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials