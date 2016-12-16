Dec 16 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd
* The Board of Oakley Capital Investments Limited is pleased
to declare the Company's maiden dividend of 4.5 pence per share
in respect of the 2016 financial year
* The dividend will be paid on 30 January 2017 to
shareholders registered on 30 December 2016
* The ex-dividend date is 29 December 2016
* The Board will adopt a dividend policy which takes into
account the profitability and underlying performance of the
Company in addition to capital requirements, cash flows and
distributable reserves
* The Board intends to maintain a 4.5 pence per share for
the 2017 financial year, paying 2.25 pence per share
semi-annually following the publication of half yearly reports
as of 30 June and 31 December
