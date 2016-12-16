Dec 16 Hoftex Group AG :

* Said on Thursday optimises corporate financing

* Signs contract for an unsecured debt loan with a volume of 50 million euros ($52.18 million) and a term of 3 to 7 years

* This debt loan will be used to repay previously secured financial liabilities and a shareholder loan

* Change of financing will result in a considerable interest rate savings of up to 500,000 euros per year

